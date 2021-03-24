National Ramaphosa to testify before Zondo commission in April Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says Cyril Ramaphosa will testify representing the ANC and the president and former deputy president of SA BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry in April, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo announced on Wednesday.

Zondo, who chairs the commission investigating allegations of state capture, said Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22 and 23, and again on April 28 and 29. ..