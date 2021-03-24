NICOLE FRITZ: A wasteful approach to a constitution full of promise
SA has not taken seriously the potential for social justice inscribed in the document
24 March 2021 - 14:21
Those gathered at Constitutional Hill this past Monday, Human Rights Day, did so carrying placards which proclaimed: “Defend our democracy” and “Defend our constitution”.
We were there to lend support to a campaign that seeks to resist the everyday sabotage of our constitution by actors not limited to but certainly epitomised by former president Jacob Zuma and those who align with him...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now