NICOLE FRITZ: A wasteful approach to a constitution full of promise SA has not taken seriously the potential for social justice inscribed in the document

Those gathered at Constitutional Hill this past Monday, Human Rights Day, did so carrying placards which proclaimed: “Defend our democracy” and “Defend our constitution”.

We were there to lend support to a campaign that seeks to resist the everyday sabotage of our constitution by actors not limited to but certainly epitomised by former president Jacob Zuma and those who align with him...