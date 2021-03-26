WATCH: The week in review

National

Michael Avery talks to a panel about local and global news that made headlines in the past week

26 March 2021 - 14:55 Business Day TV
It’s been a busy week, from a container ship blocking the Suez Canal to the Jacob Zuma faction continuing to try and block the constitution; we are guaranteed that one will eventually be dislodged.

In an ominous statement sent out late on Thursday night, former president Zuma issued a thinly veiled threat when he spoke of a revolution by “ordinary people like me”.

This in the year when we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our constitution and, taken with the recent spate of violence in KwaZulu-Natal, cannot be taken lightly.

And the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting this week delivered the expected no change, but as former chief economic adviser to the government of India, Raghuram Rajan, once said, “Monetary policy is like juggling six balls ... it is not ‘interest rate up, interest rate down’. There is the exchange rate, there are long-term yields, there are short-term yields, there is credit growth.” So much still to consider.

Michael Avery speaks to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at North West University

