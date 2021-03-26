Apology to readers for wrong story published in print edition
26 March 2021 - 09:07
Business Day erroneously published an article dated December 28 2020 titled Talk of liquor ban as hospitals battle in the print edition of March 26 2021. In the article we said that the cabinet will be holding an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the outcome of an emergency meeting of the national command council on Sunday. This is not correct. We are reviewing the processes that led to the error and we apologise for the confusion it will have caused.