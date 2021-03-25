National Zondo rebukes Mpofu, calling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’ Dali Mpofu told another lawyer to ‘shut up’, which Raymond Zondo said cannot be tolerated BL PREMIUM

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo sent a stern warning to legal representatives and witnesses appearing before him at the state-capture inquiry that he will brook no disrespect of the commission.

This comes after former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s legal advocate, Dali Mpofu, told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s advocate, Michelle le Roux, to “shut up” in a heated cross-examination on Tuesday...