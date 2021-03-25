Zondo rebukes Mpofu, calling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’
Dali Mpofu told another lawyer to ‘shut up’, which Raymond Zondo said cannot be tolerated
25 March 2021 - 18:36
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo sent a stern warning to legal representatives and witnesses appearing before him at the state-capture inquiry that he will brook no disrespect of the commission.
This comes after former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s legal advocate, Dali Mpofu, told public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s advocate, Michelle le Roux, to “shut up” in a heated cross-examination on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now