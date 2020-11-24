National Judgment against public protector’s application is flawed, says Dali Mpofu Mpofu points to several ‘internal inconsistencies and contradictions’ in ruling and argues there is a reasonable prospect of success of an appeal BL PREMIUM

The judgment dismissing public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's attempt to halt the parliamentary process to impeach her was fraught with “innumerable” errors, advocate Dali Mpofu argued in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday in support of an application to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In October, judge Vincent Saldanha on behalf of a full bench of the court ruled against an application by Mkhwebane for an interdict against National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, saying that a court should not lightly interfere in a process for the impeachment of the public protector...