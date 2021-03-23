National More than R30bn to be raised by TCTA in 2021 for water projects The bulk of the money raised will be for the Vaal river system BL PREMIUM

The authority responsible for raising funds for the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) and other major bulk water infrastructure projects in SA plans to raise about R33bn from local and international markets in the 2021/2022 financial year.

These projects are crucial to addressing persistent water scarcity in SA and ensuring that its citizens and businesses have access to sufficient water. The lack of water in many municipalities during 2020’s Covid-19 pandemic required government intervention, forcing it to install water tanks...