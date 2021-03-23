FREE TO READ | Business Day: Human Rights Day 2021

We are living in unprecedented and challenging times. In the past year, our lives have been disrupted severely. The coronavirus pandemic has affected our citizens’ health, finances and mental wellbeing, and has placed further stress on an already overly burdened public purse.

This has also, as a consequence, drawn renewed attention to issues pertaining to gender equality and general human rights.

While we have one of the world’s most progressive constitutions, in times of crisis we have to closely monitor that the rights enshrined in it are not regressed due to crisis-related challenges.

In this issue of Human Rights Day, which is celebrated on March 21 every year, we look at issues pertaining to the rights to dignity housing, education, and food security.

Ryland Fisher

Editor