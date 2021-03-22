PODCAST | Customary Marriages Amendment Bill a game changer for SA women

Once the bill is signed, it will mean that all women married under the Customary Marriages Act will be entitled to a share of the joint estate either on the death of their spouse or divorce, unless the couple have a notarial marriage contract excluding community of profit and loss.

Thomson says these changes have been long in the making, with the process having started in the Constitutional Court almost four years ago. Despite this length of time, he says the implications are likely to come as a surprise to many that have still not acted to acquaint themselves with the new legislation.

The discussion focuses on why the current Customary Marriages Act is inconsistent with the constitution and invalid; what the amended act would change in terms of law and what this means for those married under the current act or those who plan to enter into a customary marriage in the future; together with real-life examples of recent customary marriages cases.

Thomson also explains how shifts in earning power between men and women could be a consideration as well as plans for a unifying marriage law that brings civil, customary and religious unions together under one piece of legislation.

