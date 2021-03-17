‘Throttled’ Stats SA asks Treasury for more than R300m

The state-owned agency responsible for producing the country’s official statistics is reeling from the cuts announced in the February budget and is pleading for an additional R333m over the next three years to fill critical posts.

Stats SA produces vital data such as GDP growth figures, the consumer price index, quarterly labour force surveys as well as insights on manufacturing and the wholesale and retail trades. The data is critical for planning and government policymaking.

Stats SA, like most government departments, was hit with budget cuts, amounting to R766m, for the compensation of employees (more than 50% of the budget) over the next three years — R226m in 2021/2022, R303m in 2022/2023 and R237m in 2023/2024.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke warned in parliament on Wednesday that the budget cuts would compromise the agency’s ability to produce quality statistics at the same level and frequency as before.

He said in a presentation to parliament’s public service and administration committee that Stats SA is engaging with the Treasury on additional funding and has asked for R90m in 2021/2022, R97m in 2022/2023 and R146m in 2023/2024. This is needed to cover the 135 critical posts identified as indispensable. The agency has 3,313 approved posts of which 601 are empty, giving a vacancy rate of 18.1%.

Further cuts in the number of employees would mean some products would have to be stopped, Maluleke said.

He said the agency is losing about 24-26 highly qualified, experienced staff quarterly and it would take a long time to rebuild capacity.

Threatened walkout

Maluleke noted that as from the first day of the next financial year, on April 1, Stats SA would be incurring unauthorised expenditure on compensation as it would have to overspend on its budget to pay for its staff complement because the allocation for employment costs is insufficient.

Stats SA’s concerns about its inadequate funding is not new. Last year before the February budget David Everatt — chair of the Statistics Council, an independent body that oversees Stats SA — threatened a walkout by council members unless the funding level was addressed.

Maluleke cautioned parliament that if Stats SA did not have sufficient funding it might be unable to undertake the monthly consumer price index survey, as well as the manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade surveys. This would affect those relying on the data for planning.

GDP measurement will be challenging and if it came to the point that its quality could not be assured, Stats SA would not make it available, affecting monetary and fiscal policymaking among other things.

Already the domestic tourism survey is being discontinued and the mortality and causes of death survey has been delayed. The surveys for 2018 and 2019 are not out yet and that for 2020 will only be available next year.

The periodic non-financial survey of municipalities is also at risk and statistics related to the government’s district development model for local government will be affected due to inadequate samples.

Last year Stats SA shelved the income and expenditure survey, a poverty survey, planned for 2020 and 2021.

A “deeply worried” Everatt said Stats SA, a leading statistics agency in Africa, is “steadily being throttled” because of the lack of funds. There is a growing chasm between what the country needs and what Stats SA can deliver. Due to successive budget cuts, survey samples are shrinking and the data is becoming more unreliable than before.

