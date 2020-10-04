Opinion / Columnists STUART THEOBALD: Data can’t be taken at face value during these strange times BL PREMIUM

In normal times we become, perhaps unwisely, comfortable with what statistics mean. We see a number — GDP growth, unemployment — and immediately think we know something about how the world is changing.

But Covid-19 has caused what statisticians call a regime change, because the underlying conditions that generate the data fundamentally changed during the lockdown. Simultaneously, the act of data gathering itself was disrupted.