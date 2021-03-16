National Estate Agency Affairs Board gets punished in court over licences EAAB has been ordered to pay punitive costs to Rebosa in court struggle to get licences for estate agents BL PREMIUM

Gauteng High Court judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane on Monday ordered the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) to provide all outstanding licences to estate agents within the next fifteen days.

SA estate agents need to have valid fidelity fund certificates (FFCs) to sell properties. It is a criminal offence for any person to act as an estate agent without a valid licence. ..