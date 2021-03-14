Department plans to recapitalise housing agency
14 March 2021 - 15:46
The Housing Development Agency, which procures land and develops housing units for municipalities and provinces, needs to be recapitalised and this would be on the agenda this year, Mbulelo Tshangana, the director-general of the human settlements department under which the agency falls, says.
The Housing Development Agency has been in the news because of its leadership turbulence and a qualified audit report which included the reporting of a material irregularity to the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba). The agency was again placed under administration in February after human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu dismissed the interim board...
