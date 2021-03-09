Councils still adopt budgets with spending set higher than income
The adoption of unfunded budgets is a contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act
09 March 2021 - 14:27
About 40% of SA’s municipalities adopted unfunded budgets for 2020/2021, meaning that their expenditure was expected to exceed their projected revenue.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said in reply to a parliamentary question this week that a total of 106 of SA’s 257 municipalities adopted unfunded budgets for 2020/2021. Adopting unfunded budgets is a violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act, which stipulates that municipalities base their budgets on a reasonable estimate of expected revenue. Often, however, municipalities overestimate their revenue, resulting ultimately in a financial crisis or their realistically anticipated revenue is insufficient to meet planned spending...
