ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Pressure on retail sales in focus
14 March 2021 - 15:25
Data in the week ahead is expected to show continued pressure on SA’s embattled consumers, with retail sales likely to have contracted for the 10th consecutive month in January.
Retail had its worst year on record in 2020 as Covid-19 bit into consumers’ disposable income and kept them from stores, falling 6.9% for the year, the first fall in more than a decade for the sector that contributes about 15% to SA’s GDP...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now