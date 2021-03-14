Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Pressure on retail sales in focus BL PREMIUM

Data in the week ahead is expected to show continued pressure on SA’s embattled consumers, with retail sales likely to have contracted for the 10th consecutive month in January.

Retail had its worst year on record in 2020 as Covid-19 bit into consumers’ disposable income and kept them from stores, falling 6.9% for the year, the first fall in more than a decade for the sector that contributes about 15% to SA’s GDP...