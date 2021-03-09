Tshwane ambulances halted again as licence dispute rears up
Ambulances and staff have again been grounded, and only the metro’s EMS are allowed to take calls, which have to be diverted to the provincial EMS
09 March 2021 - 17:43
In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, emergency medical services provided by the City of Tshwane have once again been brought to a standstill, amid a long-standing dispute with the provincial government over the licence that allows it to operate.
The city’s ambulances and staff have again been grounded, and only the metro’s emergency medical services (EMS) are allowed to take calls, which have to be diverted to the provincial EMS...
