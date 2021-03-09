National Tshwane ambulances halted again as licence dispute rears up Ambulances and staff have again been grounded, and only the metro’s EMS are allowed to take calls, which have to be diverted to the provincial EMS BL PREMIUM

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, emergency medical services provided by the City of Tshwane have once again been brought to a standstill, amid a long-standing dispute with the provincial government over the licence that allows it to operate.

The city’s ambulances and staff have again been grounded, and only the metro’s emergency medical services (EMS) are allowed to take calls, which have to be diverted to the provincial EMS...