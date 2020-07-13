EDITORIAL: Red tape in SA will be the death of us

Therefore one can assume that the province does not see it as an important issue that the ambulances are not available during the pandemic, while the more than 300 operational staff working for the Tshwane EMS are left in limbo as the different administrations battle it out over operating licences.

The province is clear that provincialising EMS is not a new decision, which is true. The process started in 2012 and was completed at the end of June.

Officially, the City of Tshwane was already provincialised in 2018. But this is far from the case in reality, as the metro’s EMS halted services a week ago. It has operated under extensions and with temporary licences since then, until a further extension was denied.

It can easily be said that the province was merely following legislation and implemented its decisions taken years ago. EMS is, after all, a provincial function, and it was Gauteng that had subcontracted out this function to its local councils.

But this is not where the outrage lies. It lies in the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa has said SA is in a war against Covid-19, and the decision doesn’t seem to recognise that the conditions require a different approach.

If one has to continue with the war analogy, then the provincial government has decided not to use more than 70 combat-ready tanks, with more than 300 soldiers being told to sit on the sidelines because someone did not give them a licence to shoot.

It’s illogical.

Nothing would stop the provincial government from invoking the exemptions to the requirements in the country’s EMS regulations during this time to ensure that the ambulances can run and the staff can do their critical work while the Covid-19 storm rages.

These are not normal times, and they are well aware of it. Doctors reportedly make public pleas for oxygen, while the five field hospitals that will aim to offer relief to Gauteng’s congested hospitals are far from complete.