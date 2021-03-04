National

Journalist Karima Brown dies after being hospitalised for Covid-19

Scores of politicians and prominent figures have reacted on social media to the news

04 March 2021 - 11:35 Naledi Shange
Journalist Karima Brown. Picture: TWITTER/ENCA
Journalist Karima Brown. Picture: TWITTER/ENCA

Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died‚ her employer eNCA confirmed on Thursday morning.

The television host and political commentator had been hospitalised for several weeks, where she had been battling with Covid-19 related complications. Brown had been political editor at Business Day, during her career.

News of Brown’s death flooded social media‚ where previously scores of people‚ including former public protector Thuli Madonsela‚ had been wishing her a speedy recovery.

Political leaders were among the first to convey their condolences to Brown's family.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her colleagues. May her soul rest in peace.”

Public works minister Patricia de Lille hailed Brown for her work ethic.

“Extremely saddened by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard-hitting journalist‚ a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family‚ colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima‚” said De Lille.

Former colleagues of Brown also took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to her.

