Job creation, cheese, cars and construction top Eastern Cape’s economic priorities

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says creating jobs and transforming the provincial economy, which has been battered by Covid-19, remains his administration’s priority.

The province commands an economy of about R350bn and is home to the manufacturing plants of Mercedes-Benz SA, VW SA, Ford SA, Isuzu Motors SA, FAW and BAIC.

Delivering his state of the province address on Tuesday, Mabuyane said 38 businesses had benefited to the value of R26.6m in Covid-19 relief funding, “thus ensuring the retention of 1,538 jobs in the province”.

“We recognise that short-term interventions are not enough to meet the challenges of growing our economy such that it accommodates all the needs of the people. We therefore need sustainable interventions that will enable us to reconstruct and recover the economy,” he said.

“Accordingly, a number of strategic infrastructure programmes, aimed at connecting, networking and rendering our province as one big construction site, are being rolled out.”

Mabuyane said the East London special economic zone (SEZ) and the Coega SEZ continued to be the province’s lodestar for investment attraction and job creation. He said through these zones have been able to attract investment worth R19bn into the largely rural province.

In 2020 the East London zone completed the construction of nine investor facilities and the expansion of another three existing facilities.

“These facilities will create an additional 1,534 manufacturing and services jobs and these will be operationalised within the next two years,” said Mabuyane.

“The construction phase created an additional 4,039 construction job opportunities between 2019 and 2020. The current year will see an additional six new investor facilities being constructed built on the East London SEZ platform, while an additional two investors will be expanding their facilities in the zone.”

A new cheese factory in the economic zone will create 409 jobs during 2021/2022, while the factory’s construction phase is expected to create 1,800 jobs.

“Similarly, the Coega Development Corporation has created 481 operational jobs and 3,951 construction jobs by the third quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year. We expect these numbers to increase by the end of the fourth quarter,” Mabuyane said.

