National

News Leader

WATCH: What business wants to hear in Sona 2021

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about what she hopes the president will address in Sona 2021

11 February 2021 - 07:31 Business Day TV
Busi Mavuso. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Busi Mavuso. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers the state of the nation address on Thursday.

SA citizens and the business community are keen to see what the government sets out as its key priorities for the year, and how it plans to drive economic change.

Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA.

Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about what she hopes the president will address in Sona 2021

WATCH: What Sona and the budget hold for the markets

RMB’s John Cairns talks to Business Day TV about the state of the nation and the 2021 budget speech
Markets
2 days ago

Labour and business call on Cyril Ramaphosa to detail economic recovery plan at Sona

Groups seek concrete guidance on vaccine strategy and implementation of SA's economic reconstruction and recovery plan
National
2 days ago

Sona and budget have limited options for recovery from Covid devastation

Cost of  Covid-19 vaccine acquisition and distribution will weigh heavily on decisions
Opinion
2 days ago

SA must restore economy to escape fiscal logjam, says Sacci

After the worst year for business on record, the chamber hopes the Sona will make clear the country’s structural economic reforms
Economy
20 hours ago

JSE firms as investors’ hopes lift about global economic recovery

Local focus is on Thursday's state of the nation address (Sona)
Markets
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Bungled integrated system project still ...
National
2.
Unions hail wage relief for vulnerable workers
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa and the bleak state of ...
National
4.
Vaccinations likely to start next week as ...
National / Health
5.
Poultry industry reeling from rise in input costs ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.