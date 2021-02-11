News Leader
WATCH: What business wants to hear in Sona 2021
Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso talks to Business Day TV about what she hopes the president will address in Sona 2021
11 February 2021 - 07:31
All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivers the state of the nation address on Thursday.
SA citizens and the business community are keen to see what the government sets out as its key priorities for the year, and how it plans to drive economic change.
Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA.
