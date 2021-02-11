WATCH: We are not here to make promises, Ramaphosa says in Sona 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa reported back on a range of measures his government is taking to address the economic ills brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic during the state of the nation address.

“We stand here not to make promises but to report on progress in the implementation of the recovery plan and the priority actions we must now take to restore growth and create jobs,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said the government’s key priorities were to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, address the country’s economic and employment challenges, as well as confront corruption.