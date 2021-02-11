More than 430,000 jobs created in nearly four months, Ramaphosa says

The presidential employment stimulus programme announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October last year created more than 430,000 job opportunities by the end of January, the president said in his state of the nation address on Thursday.

A further 180,000 job opportunities were in the recruitment process, the president added.

These jobs were created in terms of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan announced by Ramaphosa during a joint sitting of parliament.

The pandemic and the lockdowns have had a devastating effect on the economy, adding to job losses and a spike in the unemployment rate that stood at 30.8% or 43.1% on the expanded definition in the third quarter of 2020.

Many businesses have closed down or were only able to keep their employees with the financial assistance from the Unemployment Insurance Fund through the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters), which expired on October 15. The UIF has paid out close to R60bn to millions of affected employees.

Ramaphosa said the job opportunities created “are in areas like education, arts and culture, global business services, early childhood development and small-scale and subsistence farming.

“It involves environmental programmes such as the clearing of alien trees, wetland rehabilitation, fire prevention and cleaning and greening across all municipalities.”

Ramaphosa emphasised that the private sector would create the largest number of jobs and the government continued to work in a social compact with the private sector to create a more conducive environment for job creation.

“However, the public sector has a responsibility to stimulate job creation both through its policies and through direct job creation opportunities,” Ramaphosa said.

When he announced his economic reconstruction and recovery plan, Ramaphosa said it would create and support more than 800,000 work opportunities in the immediate term to respond to job losses due to Covid-19.