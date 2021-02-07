National MPs ask for records on spending of R1.3bn for prisoners’ food Correctional services department bought perishable goods without valid contracts to feed prison inmates BL PREMIUM

The department of correctional services has been asked by parliament to provide an itemised list of all the R1.3bn worth of perishable goods bought without valid contracts and the price paid for them.

Parliament’s justice & correctional services portfolio committee wants to find out if the department obtained value for money for the purchases...