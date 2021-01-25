National Retrenched Macsteel employees report back to work The steel supplier has agreed to try to find a new position for every employee who was retrenched BL PREMIUM

The 99 employees retrenched by Macsteel returned to work on Monday. This comes after the steel supplier struck a deal with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), in which the workers will retain their severance packages while pocketing their full salaries and benefits for January and February.

Numsa members at the steel firm embarked on a strike at all Macsteel’s operations across the country on Monday last week, demanding the reinstatement of the workers retrenched in December...