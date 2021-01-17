National

Revise ATM sanitisation rules, banking association urges government

17 January 2021 - 18:58 Staff Writer
Customers queue at ATMs in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Customers queue at ATMs in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The government should  revise the wording of the latest Covid-19 lockdown regulations so that banks are only responsible for enforcing the regulations “where it is practical, possible, and within their control”, the Banking Association SA (Basa) has said.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma told banks a week ago to provide hand sanitisers at all ATMs or face the might of the law.

The move was part of a host of stringent moves introduced by the government a week ago to arrest a second wave of Covid-19 infections that is threatening to get out of hand.

Basa said the industry did ensure regular sanitisation of ATMs at branches and provided hand sanitisers for customers while ensuring markers for social distancing were in place. ATMs not attached to branches are cleaned and sanitised by external cleaning companies or landlords where they are located, and by the cash-in-transit companies that service the ATMs. 

“SA has an estimated 30,000 ATMs. About 70% of ATMs are situated in remote locations and on premises that are not owned by banks, such as petrol-station forecourts, in malls, and in shops in more remote communities. This creates a number of challenges for banks when complying with the adjusted level 3 regulations,” Basa said.

“Banks have, since the pandemic began, attempted to deploy hand sanitiser to remote ATMs and found this to be unsustainable due to pilferage and vandalism.”

Basa added: “As there are no bank staff in the vicinity of many remote ATMs, it is not practically possible for banks to monitor and enforce social-distance queuing at ATMs.”

Despite the challenges, the banks said they are committed to improving the frequency of ATM sanitisation and ensuring that hand sanitisers are available at remote locations.  They also committed to working with property owners to better communicate Covid-19 health protocols and to enforce social distancing at remote ATMs.

However, Basa warned that if banks had to comply with the regulations in their current form, a consequence “could be the removal of non-compliant ATMs from service”.

TimesLIVE

Conspiracy chatter about Covid-19 vaccine fills the silence left by state

Many people have decided to avoid the jab due to the spread of misinformation
National
7 hours ago

No money for Covid-19 relief, says Ramaphosa

However, the president says the Treasury will definitely find a way to fund vaccines
National
2 days ago

All schools will only open in mid-February amid surging Covid-19

Independent schools that are already open are hoped to be ‘persuaded’ to close until that time
National
2 days ago

AU secures 270-million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for member states

Union chair Cyril Ramaphosa says the jabs will be supplied by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
No money for Covid-19 relief, says Ramaphosa
National
2.
Wine worth R1.5bn at risk of being lost as ...
National
3.
Post Office CFO resigns after three months on the ...
National
4.
Fuel set for hefty hikes in February, AA warns
National
5.
All schools will only open in mid-February amid ...
National

Related Articles

Aviation sector struggles to take off again as SA’s second wave hits

National

Researchers may know soon if vaccines can beat coronavirus mutant

National / Health

Covid-19-closed border posts creates chaos in SA

National

Deaths hit record high in first week of 2021

National / Health

First Covax vaccine doses to arrive in February

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.