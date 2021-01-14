National / Health First Covax vaccine doses to arrive in February The government has been under fire for failing to procure sufficient vaccines as a matter or urgency BL PREMIUM

SA will receive the first batch of vaccines from the Covax pool in February with the rest flowing “as soon as it is available”, Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of the global vaccine alliance Gavi, said in an interview on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the public in December that SA would get the first delivery of a batch sufficient to cover 10% of the population in the second quarter of the year. The announcement fueled disappointment, even among government officials, who had expected it earlier...