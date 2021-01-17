Aviation sector struggles to take off again as SA’s second wave hits
One factor hampering local airlines is that international feed to domestic flights has slowed
17 January 2021 - 18:47
The recovery of SA’s airline industry has been derailed by the resurgence of Covid-19 and the subsequent introduction of stricter government measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus, local industry players say.
“If we get past the second wave, the domestic airline recovery should improve further. The international recovery has definitely slowed significantly because of different measures many states are taking. International feed to domestic flights has therefore slowed, Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, told Business Day last week...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now