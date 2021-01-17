National Aviation sector struggles to take off again as SA’s second wave hits One factor hampering local airlines is that international feed to domestic flights has slowed BL PREMIUM

The recovery of SA’s airline industry has been derailed by the resurgence of Covid-19 and the subsequent introduction of stricter government measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus, local industry players say.

“If we get past the second wave, the domestic airline recovery should improve further. The international recovery has definitely slowed significantly because of different measures many states are taking. International feed to domestic flights has therefore slowed, Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, told Business Day last week...