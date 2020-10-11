Protector lobs in another legal hurdle to stop impeachment move
Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses National Assembly speaker of bias and demands that she pay legal costs
11 October 2020 - 17:44
Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is facing a parliamentary impeachment inquiry, has launched a legal attack on National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, accusing her of bias and demanding that she personally pay legal costs in court battles to halt the process.
On Friday a full bench of the high court in Cape Town effectively vindicated Modise’s stance by dismissing with costs Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to halt the impeachment inquiry initiated through a parliamentary motion launched by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.
