National Protector lobs in another legal hurdle to stop impeachment move Busisiwe Mkhwebane accuses National Assembly speaker of bias and demands that she pay legal costs BL PREMIUM

Embattled public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is facing a parliamentary impeachment inquiry, has launched a legal attack on National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise, accusing her of bias and demanding that she personally pay legal costs in court battles to halt the process.

On Friday a full bench of the high court in Cape Town effectively vindicated Modise’s stance by dismissing with costs Mkhwebane’s urgent bid to halt the impeachment inquiry initiated through a parliamentary motion launched by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone.