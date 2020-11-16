Zondo denies he and Jacob Zuma are friends
The deputy chief justice says he and the former president ‘do not and have never socialised together’
16 November 2020 - 11:29
State capture commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has denied that he has a close personal relationship with former president Jacob Zuma or that they are even friends.
“Mr Zuma’s statement that we are friends is not accurate,” Zondo said in a statement read out on Monday ahead of the commission hearing an application for his recusal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now