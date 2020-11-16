National Zondo denies he and Jacob Zuma are friends The deputy chief justice says he and the former president ‘do not and have never socialised together’ BL PREMIUM

State capture commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has denied that he has a close personal relationship with former president Jacob Zuma or that they are even friends.

“Mr Zuma’s statement that we are friends is not accurate,” Zondo said in a statement read out on Monday ahead of the commission hearing an application for his recusal.