National ‘If I were white, I would not be presumed guilty,’ Dudu Myeni tells Zondo The former chair of SAA has refused to answer questions from the commission evidence leader saying she may incriminate herself BL PREMIUM

Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni has told deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that if she were white and had the name “Madame Venter” she would not be “presumed guilty in order for me to prove my innocence”.

“I am here as an innocent person,” she said. “Chair, if I had a choice, I would wake up being a Mrs White, or a Mrs Smith, or a Mrs van der Merwe, because that name would give me credibility in my own country,” Myeni said on Thursday morning, in an address in which she suggested that her legal travails and the accusations of corruption levelled against her were driven solely by her association with former president Jacob Zuma.