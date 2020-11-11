Government urged to tackle fiscal crisis facing municipalities
11 November 2020 - 18:03
The government needs to find a way to deal with the fiscal crisis facing local authorities, otherwise public services provided by municipalities will have to be reduced in future.
This was said on Wednesday by Michael Sachs, the acting chair of the Financial and Fiscal Commission (FFC), a body established by the constitution to advise the government on the fiscal framework and intergovernmental fiscal relations.
