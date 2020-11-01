National Only state support keeps loss-making Eskom alive The utility is a going concern but only because of explicit government support, says CFO Calib Cassim BL PREMIUM

Eskom, which recorded another multibillion-rand loss for the 2020 financial year, would not be a going concern were it not for the government’s substantial support.

The embattled utility on Friday reported a net loss of R20.5bn for the year ended in March 2020, after a record R20.9bn loss in the previous year.