LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reckless lenders to SOEs also need to be held to account
11 October 2020 - 18:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his big unveiling on Thursday, a month after reaching an “agreement” at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on an economic recovery plan.
Considering that it comes about seven months after he announced his intention to close down the economy — throwing millions into unemployment and instant poverty — some might argue that it’s a bit late. But this would not be completely fair.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now