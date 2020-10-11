Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reckless lenders to SOEs also need to be held to account BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will have his big unveiling on Thursday, a month after reaching an “agreement” at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on an economic recovery plan.

Considering that it comes about seven months after he announced his intention to close down the economy — throwing millions into unemployment and instant poverty — some might argue that it’s a bit late. But this would not be completely fair.