BREAKING NEWS: ANC MP Bongani Bongo faces corruption charges again
Bongo is also facing corruption charges in Cape Town for allegedly trying to bribe the evidence leader in parliament’s inquiry into the capture of state-owned enterprises
27 October 2020 - 15:48
ANC MP Bongani Bongo is expected to be part of a group of 11 people arrested by the Hawks in connection with fraud and corruption relating to land deals in Mpumalanga, amounting to almost R124m.
The Hawks said on Tuesday the arrests came after a multi-agency investigation, which included the Special Investigating Unit and the National Prosecuting Authority.
