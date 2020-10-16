National Municipalities now able to generate own power Amendments to electricity regulations offer a lifeline to SA municipalities, which are reliant on the income they derive from providing utilities BL PREMIUM

Municipalities will now be able to develop their own power generation projects after amendments to electricity regulations, as gazetted by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday.

In a statement the department of mineral resources & energy said amendments to the electricity regulations on new generation capacity give effect to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s commitment during the state of the nation address in February that the government will enable municipalities in good financial standing to develop their own power generation projects.