National NEWS ANALYSIS: The Covid recovery will be green (and already is) Already there are signs that the pandemic will help rather than hurt greening ambitions

The sweeping economic devastation of the Covid-19 pandemic raised concern that the need for a swift recovery of economies would trump any greening ambitions.

Certainly, the gains of the anti-plastics movement appear to have gone out the window as consumers opt for the convenience of single-use plastics. Similarly, you might think, policymakers would put lowering carbon emissions and other environmental ambitions on the back burner in favour of kick-starting their economies as quickly as possible.