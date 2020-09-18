Spar named overall winner at The Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

A key theme of this year’s Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, which were announced during a recent digital event, was just how dependent we are on each other. Catherine Wijnberg, founder and CEO of Fetola, one of the hosts of this year’s awards, together with Cold Press Media and Arena Holdings, said that Covid-19 has taught us that: “When one domino starts tumbling, it’s felt all the way down the line.”

Ultimately, this is a time when businesses should be looking out for each other. Now is the time, she said, for a deliberate strategy to foster collaboration in our ecosystems, strengthen supply chain and small supplier resilience, rethink and restructure value chains to maximise opportunities, and innovate to achieve competitive advantage and reignite growth. Supplier development, she added, presents a golden opportunity to do just this.

Key to a prosperous future is the growth of the SMME sector which requires that opportunities within corporate supply chains are opened up, agreed Vusi Fele, Absa chief procurement officer. This is particularly important as the economy adapts to a post-Covid world.

Now in their third year, the awards recognise the need to bridge the gap between suppliers and corporate SA. They encourage best practice and a collaborative ecosystem between corporates and suppliers, as well as government and the public sector that benefits all parties and helps to rebuild SA’s economy.

This year the overall winner was Spar Group who the judges agreed stands out as a leader in supplier development. Spar Group also won the Rural and Township Development Award for their Spar Rural Hub programme which supports small scale farmers and creates markets for their products.

The Newcomer Award went to the V&A Waterfront. This award acknowledges companies for a new strategic Supplier Development programme or project that has shown merit in design thinking, innovation and commitment to growth. The V&A Waterfront – which has about 300 SMME suppliers – last year re-imagined its festive season décor, partnering with 140 artisans and smaller suppliers to boost the local economy. The V&A Waterfront also won the Local Manufacturing Award for its support and investment in local communities and local suppliers.

The Youth Development Award, which acknowledges companies who have exceptional results in supporting youth suppliers, was awarded to Distell. The Black Women Development Award was awarded to The Empact Group for their focus on supporting Black women suppliers.

The Skills of the Future (4IR) Award was awarded to Unilever SA who were one of the few finalists to show a strong focus on supply chain innovation and implementing 4IR solutions for supply chains.

Distell and Tiger Brands were the joint winners of the Collaboration Award. This award acknowledges companies for their strategic action to develop industry relationships and foster cross-sector collaboration.

The Small Supplier Award in partnership with SEDA was awarded to SAB for their deliberate strategy to protect the long term success and profitability of small suppliers, particularly during the post Covid period.

The Impact Award went to Tiger Brands for supplier development initiatives that have substantially impacted the value chain.

Presenting the keynote address at the awards, business leadership expert, Ian Russell emphasised that the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means that nothing will ever be the same again. The sooner that businesses accept that, the sooner they will be able to adapt and survive this new world. This new world requires that we trade differently, lead differently and manage businesses differently.