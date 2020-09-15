National Minister urges domestic tourist operators to cut rates Prices are aimed at overseas travellers, making sites unaffordable to locals, says Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane BL PREMIUM

Domestic tourist operators should reduce prices if they wish to attract locals, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Wednesday.

The minister was addressing a meeting of the National Council of Provinces’ select committees on trade and industry, economic development, small business development, tourism, employment and labour.