Minister urges domestic tourist operators to cut rates
Prices are aimed at overseas travellers, making sites unaffordable to locals, says Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
15 September 2020 - 18:37
Domestic tourist operators should reduce prices if they wish to attract locals, tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said on Wednesday.
The minister was addressing a meeting of the National Council of Provinces’ select committees on trade and industry, economic development, small business development, tourism, employment and labour.
