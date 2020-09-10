National SA’s potato players want government to freeze imports The potential volume of potatoes in the EU that could make its way to SA will hurt producers for years, says Potatoes SA CEO André Jooste BL PREMIUM

A body representing the biggest producers in SA’s R8bn potato industry is calling on the government to institute a temporary ban on the importation of frozen potatoes from the EU, arguing it will help cushion the sector which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

Should the government accede to the request, it could compromise trade agreements SA has with the EU, with the country having largely liberalised its imports from the EU as part of trade development and co-operation agreements. The EU remains SA's biggest trade and investment partner.