SingularityU SA announces plans for virtual summit with international programme

SingularityU SA has announced its plans for the SingularityU South Africa Summit Online 2020. This year’s summit will span across two days, with more than 80 speakers, two main stages, 50-plus sessions, 15-plus workshops and more than 30 hours of special programming.

Now in its fourth year, the 2020 event will take place on October 14 and 15 2020 in a custom-built online environment.

Summit delegates shared what struck them on social media after the 2019 event:

I feel totally empowered by the high quality information that was presented at this event – Camilo Amarcy

Talk about breaking down boundaries – Nico Schaper

Powerful, homegrown innovation – Lebo Mofolo

We’ve gone from hardware to software … to humanware – Dr Aurelia Williams

A summit that will change the future of Africa – Chantel Smith

Topics that will be addressed at this year’s summit will stay true to the SingularityU prowess of empowering delegates with the latest information regarding exponential technologies, and potential solutions to solve the global challenges, such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy, food, the future of work, leadership, medicine, robotics, technology and water.

The 2020 summit will also include a broader outlook in light of current circumstances driven by the global Covid-19, featuring groundbreaking research and innovation seeking to explore the opportunities triggered by this phenomenon.

For this reason, local and international speakers on leadership and entrepreneurship, opportunities in the retail and trade sectors, digital marketing, digital business acceleration, E-sports, and SMEs will take to the digital stage to present their latest cutting edge insights.

The presentation format has been revised for the 2020 summit, with shorter talks making way for deeper engagement online, with less screen fatigue and a greater variety of topics to be covered. A lineup of the world’s top speakers will be announced at the Virtual Reality press conference in September 2020.

“The fourth annual SingularityU South Africa Summit will take a leadership position as a world class online summit out of Africa, showcasing ground-breaking technologies and innovations that are available to take the continent forward. We are focussed on connecting and educating our community so we can come out of this stronger together,” said Mic Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU SA.

SingularityU SA understands how important it is to still be able to connect and network. Given that they have made special provision for matchmaking, online networking, and meeting rooms with dedicated time slots for this. The summit will also feature an online expo area, where delegates can engage with the latest products and developments from exhibitors and make business happen.

“As we continue SingularityU’s journey to future proof Africa, the pandemic has shown us how important is it too stay ahead of where the world is going, to build communities and human capital in SA, so that we can continue to develop the quality of the South African people’s lives through education, networking and an exponential mindset,” said Shayne Mann, Co-CEO of SingularityU SA.

The SingularityU SA Summit 2020 will be hosted in collaboration with The Development Bank of Southern Africa, global partner Deloitte, and strategic partner MTN.

To join the SingularityU community of changemakers, or to book, visit the website .



Ticket prices:



Early Bird: R5,000 incl vat. Book before September 8 and save R 5,000 off your ticket.

Early Adopter: R6,250 incl vat. Book before September 24 and save R 3,750 off your ticket.

Standard ticket: R8,000 incl vat. Book before October 2 and save R2,000 off your ticket price.

Late Mover ticket: R10,000 incl vat. Book before October 13.

This article was paid for by SingularityU SA.