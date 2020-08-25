Botswana accuses SA of withholding evidence in Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe case
Prosecutors say they need the evidence to prosecute a money laundering case that implicates the SA mining magnate and former president Ian Khama
25 August 2020 - 05:10
Botswana prosecutors have accused SA authorities of deliberately withholding crucial evidence they require to prosecute a sensational money laundering case that implicates SA mining magnate Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe and that country’s former president, Ian Khama.
In an unusual step, Botswana’s director of public prosecutions, Stephen Tiroyakgosi, appointed Afrikaner rights group AfriForum to sue justice minister Ronald Lamola, international relations minister Naledi Pandor and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the SA government’s alleged failure to respond to a September 25 2019 request it lodged for mutual legal assistance.
