Tito Mboweni slams dismissal of Zambian central banker
The finance minister’s comments have got him into ‘trouble’ he says, without explaining with who
23 August 2020 - 17:33
SA finance minister Tito Mboweni is sharply critical of the shock dismissal by Zambian President Edgar Lungu of the country’s central bank governor, Denny Kalyalya.
Mboweni, himself a former governor of the Reserve Bank, regards the independence of the central bank as sacrosanct.
