National Tito Mboweni slams dismissal of Zambian central banker The finance minister's comments have got him into 'trouble' he says, without explaining with who

SA finance minister Tito Mboweni is sharply critical of the shock dismissal by Zambian President Edgar Lungu of the country’s central bank governor, Denny Kalyalya.

Mboweni, himself a former governor of the Reserve Bank, regards the independence of the central bank as sacrosanct.