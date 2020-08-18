State urged to blacklist Beitbridge fence firms over irregular contract
Department wants companies to be barred from jobs
18 August 2020 - 23:29
The department of public works wants companies involved in the irregular procurement processes for the construction of a R40m fence at the Beitbridge border between SA and Zimbabwe to be banned from doing business with the state.
The government’s response to the Covid-19 crisis has been marred by corruption allegations relating to procurement. Accusations that government officials have been issuing procurement deals to politically connected individuals, including family members and friends, have dominated the headlines in recent weeks.
