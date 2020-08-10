National Jacob Zuma in a tight corner over Hanekom apology Zuma acts in bad faith, says Derek Hanekom’s lawyer, even with defamation case pending BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma has come under fire for being manifestly insincere in his apology for referring to former tourism minister Derek Hanekom as a known enemy agent. But it may also end up being expensive for Zuma.

Hanekom won the first part of the case: to have the tweet declared false and defamatory and to interdict Zuma from referring to him as a known enemy agent or apartheid spy in future.