Jacob Zuma in a tight corner over Hanekom apology
Zuma acts in bad faith, says Derek Hanekom’s lawyer, even with defamation case pending
10 August 2020 - 18:22
Former president Jacob Zuma has come under fire for being manifestly insincere in his apology for referring to former tourism minister Derek Hanekom as a known enemy agent. But it may also end up being expensive for Zuma.
Hanekom won the first part of the case: to have the tweet declared false and defamatory and to interdict Zuma from referring to him as a known enemy agent or apartheid spy in future.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now