National Court cancels arrest warrant for Jacob Zuma Meanwhile, the NPA is seeking to amend its criminal indictment against Zuma to increase the 783 allegedly corrupt payments he is accused of receiving, to 791

The arrest warrant issued for former President Jacob Zuma has been cancelled, during an action-packed hearing that saw Zuma’s prosecutors and his lawyers blaming each other for delaying the case.

On Tuesday morning, judge Kate Pillay cancelled the arrest warrant, issued by judge Dhaya Pillay, on February 4, after Zuma’s advocate, Muzi Sikhakhane, provided a doctor’s letter confirming that Zuma had been too sick to attend the hearing. Judge Kate Pillay accepted that letter.