National Jacob Zuma lays the ground for the first big battle in his trial At the heart of the dispute is who will be chosen as the judge in his trial and who will do the choosing BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma has made no secret of his deep suspicion of the judiciary and his belief that certain judges had improperly decided that he would “never win a case” in their courts.

Zuma’s vocal criticism of the courts was most recently articulated in his “Zooming with the Zumas” interview with his son Duduzane, when he stated that “if again the judiciary in this country do not like Zuma, they want to put Zuma in jail, I will go there and serve and my conscience will be free, knowing very well I never did anything wrong”.