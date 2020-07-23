COVID-19
Banks tweak loan scheme to include more SMEs
23 July 2020 - 05:05
Some of the country’s major banks have started taking applications on the tweaked R200bn loan-guarantee scheme after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s centrepiece programme to limit the economic effect of the Covid-19 pandemic failed to take off.
Under the amended version of the programme, small businesses can now apply for loans of up to R100m regardless of turnover, opening the net wider. The initial phase only considered applications from companies with annual revenue of no more than R300m.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now