Economy Absa boss Daniel Mminele expects a painful recovery Bank's strategy interrupted, not abandoned

Daniel Mminele, who took over as Absa CEO just as the Covid-19 storm was about to hit SA, says he’s expecting a long and hard slog before the country’s economy recovers to its levels before the pandemic struck.

Speaking to Business Day on Wednesday, barely six months into his tenure as the leader of one of the continent’s largest financial institutions, Mminele, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank, said the eventual speed of the recovery would depend on what policymakers do.