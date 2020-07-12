Ease terms of the Covid-19 loan scheme, government urged

The SA Private Equity and Venture Capital Association says more equitable terms are required between stakeholders if the government’s R200bn loan guarantee scheme is to help the country’s small and medium-sized businesses through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The SA Private Equity and Venture Capital Association urges the government to review the conditions and requirements included in the guarantee scheme ... to ensure that it provides the necessary relief to businesses in desperate need of assistance,” the association’s CEO, Tanya van Lill, said on Friday.

The association believes banks are being far too risk-averse in extending loans in what are abnormal times for the whole economy.

The association recently conducted a survey of its members and found that only 28% of companies that applied for funding via the scheme were granted it and drew down on a facility, Van Lill said, adding that “many did not apply at all, given the onerous eligibility criteria”.

The Treasury stated at the launch of the scheme that banks must apply “their normal risk evaluation and credit application processes” and that owners might be required to sign surety for the loans.

This implies that should the business fail to meet its obligations, entrepreneurs’ personal assets could be attached and liquidated to cover any shortfalls.