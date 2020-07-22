National

WATCH: How unions have challenged government on wage hikes

Fedusa president Godfrey Selematsela talks to Business Day TV about the government’s refusal to increase wages

22 July 2020 - 11:39 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

The government says it cannot afford to increase salaries during this time of crisis but public sector unions are not buying it.

Business Day TV spoke to Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) president Godfrey Selematsela for more detail about how unions have reacted to the government’s position.

Or listen to the full audio:

